Global Industrial (GIC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Global Industrial to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $306.16 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.07 million. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIC opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $923.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

