Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 598 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

SKYY stock opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.64. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

