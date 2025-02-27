Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 33,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

