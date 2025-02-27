Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems
In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $3,753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,875,254.18. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $5,519,962 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on OSI Systems
OSI Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $202.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.74. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $220.00.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.
