Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ResMed alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $234.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.62. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.56 and a 52 week high of $263.05.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.