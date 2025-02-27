Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 6,443 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARI opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

