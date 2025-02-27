GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $93.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54. GMS has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

