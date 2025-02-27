GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $213.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total transaction of $96,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,758,197.66. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $98,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,525.17. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,482 shares of company stock worth $4,903,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $356,038,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,582,000 after buying an additional 719,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,923,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,630,000 after acquiring an additional 507,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $176.99 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $108.38 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

