Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $127.00. The stock had previously closed at $105.65, but opened at $114.87. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $119.98, with a volume of 82,035 shares.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.10.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.59, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $5.91 per share. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 638.89%.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
