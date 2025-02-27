Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE stock opened at $179.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $57,838,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $38,066,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,513,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,870,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $26,238,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after buying an additional 159,827 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.