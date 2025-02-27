Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,081 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 4.24% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTC. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $819,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $167,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,210,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,095,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27.

