Guidewire Software (GWRE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $285.74 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $200.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.60.
Insider Activity
In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,192,733.80. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $338,898.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,544.04. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,956 shares of company stock worth $7,105,255. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
