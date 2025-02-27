Guidewire Software (GWRE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $285.74 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $200.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.60.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,192,733.80. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $338,898.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,544.04. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,956 shares of company stock worth $7,105,255. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

