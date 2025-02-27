Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

