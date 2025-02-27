Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 800 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IONS opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.22 per share, with a total value of $181,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,632.18. This trade represents a 16.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $234,937.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,802.80. The trade was a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,816 shares of company stock worth $3,603,914. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.