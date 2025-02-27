Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Doximity by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Doximity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,947,000 after buying an additional 88,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Doximity by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 472,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $29,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Doximity Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

