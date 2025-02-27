Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.54 Million Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SentinelOne by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 516,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,326,000 after purchasing an additional 355,944 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 137.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $80,604,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.75. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.48.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,163.72. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $987,256.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,744,386.82. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,925 shares of company stock worth $8,729,445 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

