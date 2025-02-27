Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 96,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.33. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.80%.

In other First American Financial news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $7,121,355.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

