Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 445.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $42.81 on Thursday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $60.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

