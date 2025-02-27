Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 196.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hexcel by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 225,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $77.09.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

