Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UFP Industries by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 85.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $108.77 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.57 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

