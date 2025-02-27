Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 100 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 212.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after acquiring an additional 289,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 281,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $12,242,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,243,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 14.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.30. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.71.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

