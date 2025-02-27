Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 900 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,883,000 after buying an additional 143,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,276,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 707.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average is $152.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $166.98.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

