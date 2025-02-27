Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 14,100 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 244,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE DEI opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

