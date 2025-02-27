HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 2,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,418,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,442 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,210 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 687,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 570.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,406,000 after acquiring an additional 576,743 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HDB opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $68.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.