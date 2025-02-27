Head-To-Head Survey: Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) versus Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) and Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Primo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Primo Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primo Brands and Coca-Cola HBC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Brands $4.84 billion 2.65 $238.10 million N/A N/A Coca-Cola HBC $11.64 billion 1.38 $888.06 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Brands.

This table compares Primo Brands and Coca-Cola HBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Brands -2.74% 10.27% 4.24% Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Primo Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Coca-Cola HBC pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Risk & Volatility

Primo Brands has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Primo Brands and Coca-Cola HBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Brands 0 0 5 0 3.00 Coca-Cola HBC 0 3 2 1 2.67

Primo Brands presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.16%. Given Primo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Primo Brands is more favorable than Coca-Cola HBC.

Summary

Primo Brands beats Coca-Cola HBC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America. It also offers reusable packaging, helping to reduce waste through its reusable, multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum and glass. Primo Brands was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks. It markets and sells its products under several brands, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Adez, Averna, Amita, Aquarius, Aperol, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, Kinley, Schweppes, and various other brands; and distributes third-party products. The company serves a range of consumer channels, including supermarkets, convenience stores, vending machines, hotels, cafés, and restaurants; and e-commerce channels. Coca-Cola HBC AG was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

