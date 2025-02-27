Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

