Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,816,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hexcel by 4,372.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,502,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after buying an additional 2,446,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,996,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after buying an additional 395,744 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,482,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after acquiring an additional 122,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.