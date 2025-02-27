HF Sinclair Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 316% compared to the average daily volume of 1,206 call options.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

In related news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,870. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $41,317,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.