Holistic Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Holistic Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 112,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 82,679 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 9,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.35 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

