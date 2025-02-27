HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 0.6 %

HUBS opened at $724.53 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8,051.25, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $739.38 and a 200-day moving average of $638.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $394,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,930. This trade represents a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,612. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.