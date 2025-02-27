Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $285.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $255.06 on Monday. Humana has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.06.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

