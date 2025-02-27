Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Trading Down 1.6 %

Humana stock opened at $255.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.12 and a 200-day moving average of $288.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Humana by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

