Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 12,941 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on SAN

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.