Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,028 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUSE stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

