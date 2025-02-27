Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 1,362.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 301.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 55.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE NPK opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.07. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $733.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

