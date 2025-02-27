Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in WesBanco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSBC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

WSBC opened at $34.64 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

