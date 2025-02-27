Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,336 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,336 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Archrock by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Archrock by 646.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 83.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

