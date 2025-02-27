Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,753,000 after buying an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,697,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $255,867,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

BLDR stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

