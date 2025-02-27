Ieq Capital LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Sanofi by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

SNY opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

