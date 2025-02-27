Ieq Capital LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,337,000. Twin Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 760.3% in the third quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 678,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 599,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,280,000 after acquiring an additional 574,418 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 172,681.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 552,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 552,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,885.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 472,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

