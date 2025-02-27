Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.71. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.