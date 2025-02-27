Ieq Capital LLC Invests $437,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 439.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,006.64. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIRT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

