Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,177,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,061,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $338.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $332.04 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.09.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

