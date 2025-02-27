Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remitly Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -125.47 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Insider Transactions at Remitly Global

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $337,450.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,387,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,534,733.30. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RELY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Remitly Global

About Remitly Global

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.