Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 749.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after buying an additional 253,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after buying an additional 186,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 199,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.58. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

