Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 389,021.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

NYSE:OMC opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

