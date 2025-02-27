Ieq Capital LLC Sells 7,907 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

NYSE IR opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

