Ieq Capital LLC Sells 818 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 46.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

