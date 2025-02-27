Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,498,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 360,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $41,452.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,107.20. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,429.10. This trade represents a 35.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,533 shares of company stock worth $815,584. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Veracyte Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.87 and a beta of 1.71. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

