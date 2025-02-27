Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $364.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.76 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

